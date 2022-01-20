Log In
ESports

Esports: PMGC 2021 – All you need to know – Teams, Schedule, Prize Pool, Live Streaming

All you need to know about PMGC 2021.

Godlike Esports (Source: godlike.in/Instagram)

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2022-01-20T17:59:38+05:30

The PUBG Mobile Global Championships (PMGC) is back and an Indian team, Godlike Esports, will be competing in a global PUBG Mobile tournament since the ban of the game during 2020 and its re-launch as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Godlike was awarded the invited slot for the PMGC after finishing fourth in the recently conducted Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) as the top three teams could not make it due to various passport or covid-19 vaccination issues.

Here, we take a look at all you need to know about the prestigious events.

Teams

Team

Country

Godlike Esports

India

Damwon Gaming

South Korea

D'Xavier

Vietnam

Stalwart Esports

Mongolia

The Infinity

Thailand

Nigma Galaxy

Iraq

Nova Esports

China

Six Two Eight

China

Team Secret

Malaysia

4Rivals

Malaysia

Kaos Next Ruya

Turkey

Natus Vincere

Russia

Alpha 7 Esports

Brazil

Furious Gaming

Chile

S2G Esports

Turkey

1907 Fenerbahce Esports

Turkey

Schedule

The PMGC will be a semi-LAN event held from 21st January to 23rd January 2021. A total of six matches will be played every day across three different maps – Erangel, Sanhok and Miramar, starting at 4:30 pm IST.

LIVE Streaming

You can catch all the LIVE action on PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel in 14 different languages.

Prize Pool

The total prize pool for PMGC is approximately INR. 26 lakh. The winners are expected to be awarded INR. 11.9 lakh, while the second and third-placed teams will pocket INR. 4.45 lakh and INR. 2.20 lakh respectively.


Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India PUBG 
