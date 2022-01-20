Esports: PMGC 2021 – All you need to know – Teams, Schedule, Prize Pool, Live Streaming

The PUBG Mobile Global Championships (PMGC) is back and an Indian team, Godlike Esports, will be competing in a global PUBG Mobile tournament since the ban of the game during 2020 and its re-launch as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).



Godlike was awarded the invited slot for the PMGC after finishing fourth in the recently conducted Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) as the top three teams could not make it due to various passport or covid-19 vaccination issues.

Here, we take a look at all you need to know about the prestigious events.

Teams

Team Country Godlike Esports India Damwon Gaming South Korea D'Xavier Vietnam Stalwart Esports Mongolia The Infinity Thailand Nigma Galaxy Iraq Nova Esports China Six Two Eight China Team Secret Malaysia 4Rivals Malaysia Kaos Next Ruya Turkey Natus Vincere Russia Alpha 7 Esports Brazil Furious Gaming Chile S2G Esports Turkey 1907 Fenerbahce Esports Turkey

Schedule

The PMGC will be a semi-LAN event held from 21st January to 23rd January 2021. A total of six matches will be played every day across three different maps – Erangel, Sanhok and Miramar, starting at 4:30 pm IST.

LIVE Streaming

You can catch all the LIVE action on PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel in 14 different languages.

Prize Pool

The total prize pool for PMGC is approximately INR. 26 lakh. The winners are expected to be awarded INR. 11.9 lakh, while the second and third-placed teams will pocket INR. 4.45 lakh and INR. 2.20 lakh respectively.