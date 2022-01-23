ESports
Esports: PMGC LIVE: Day 3 - GodLike ends with a Chicken Dinner - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 3 of PMGC 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from day 3 of PMGC 2021
After some inconsistent performances during the first two days, GodLike Esports would look to end their PMGC 2021 campaign on a high today. They sit at the 14th position in the table and a climb to the top eight is a realistic hope for the Indian team.
On the other hand, China's Nova Esports owing to their tremendous consistency look all set to defend their PMGC crown.
Live Updates
- 23 Jan 2022 3:33 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
All is well that ends well, they say and the whole of India would like to believe it tonight. Returning to the global level after almost two years, it was not the smoothest of run for GodLike but this end should give them and all the other Indian teams a lot of confidence going ahead.
They did show they belong to this level and now the only question is whether the Indian teams would get to play with these top teams frequently or not. But, that's something to ponder for another day.
For now, thank you for joining in for The Bridge's coverage of PMGC. See you next time, until then relish this Chicken Dinner.
- 23 Jan 2022 3:27 PM GMT
Overall STANDINGS
GodLike finishes at the 13th position, thanks to that wonderful Chicken Dinner. Not a fairytale run, but surely a fairytale ending.
- 23 Jan 2022 3:25 PM GMT
NOVA DEFENDS THEIR TITLE!
NOVA once again showing why they are head and shoulders above the rest. They clinch PMGC 2021 with a relative ease.
- 23 Jan 2022 3:24 PM GMT
MVP - JONATHAN!
It took a long time, but it was worth the wait. GodLike JONATHAN is the MVP of the final match of PMGC!
- 23 Jan 2022 3:23 PM GMT
MATCH 18 - ERANGEL STANDINGS
A whopping 22 points for GodLike to finish things off. WOW!
- 23 Jan 2022 3:22 PM GMT
WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER, GODLIKE
WHAT A FINISHHHHHHHH! WHAT A GAME BY GODLIKEEEEEEE!
A Chicken Dinner to end what has been a rather disappointing run for them. The final two remaining Nova players are stuck inside the shelter and they kill themselves using a grenade.
WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER FOR GODLIKE DEFEATING NOVA!
- 23 Jan 2022 3:20 PM GMT
24' - GODLIKE v/s NOVA
The final two teams and we could not have asked for a better finish. 4v3 in favour of GodLike.
- 23 Jan 2022 3:18 PM GMT
22' - NAVI ELIMINATED!
The zone disadvantage meant that Navi had to push and this proves to be their death.
GODLIKE have the complete advantage. They have the man power as well as the zone!
- 23 Jan 2022 3:17 PM GMT
21' - 6 teams surviving
The final six teams in contention and GodLike are going strong with all six players. So are NAVI.
- 23 Jan 2022 3:15 PM GMT
19' - GodLike in centre
The fifth shift of circle and GodLike is right in the center. They are yet to indulge in a fight tonight. Is this their game?