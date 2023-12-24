Over 6000 players register for Pova Cup Season 4, an Epic BGMI Tournament by Skyesports

Skyesports has tied-up with Pova once again for the fourth edition of the Pova Cup, an epic esports IP which gives every player a chance at going pro. The Pova Cup Season 4 will feature Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as the country’s top teams face-off on the battlefield for the title.



The fourth season of the Pova Cup witnessed an incredible turnout, with over 6000 players signing up from every corner of the country. This overwhelming number of registrations stands as a testament to Skyesports' strong connection with the gaming community, fostered through grassroots-level initiatives and quality social media content.



Commenting on the tournament, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports, said, "We strongly believe in nurturing the roots of Indian esports. We collaborated on the creation of this successful IP with Tecno and are now thrilled to bring its fourth edition with even more opportunities for players. The Pova Cup Season 4 is a platform that provides everyone with an opportunity to become a champion. It's a pleasure collaborating with a brand like Pova, recognizing the significance of grassroots esports and sharing our vision of expanding the gaming scene. Encouraging others to join us in this pursuit, we all have a responsibility to elevate the esports community to new heights—the potential is limitless.”



From the open qualifiers, the top six teams have advanced to the Semi-Finals, set to happen on Dec. 24 and 25. In the semifinals, the six qualified BGMI teams will be joined by 18 invitees as they compete for a spot in the electrifying Pova Cup Season 4 Grand Finals.



The 24 teams in the semifinals are as follows:



Blind Esports



Revenant Esports

Team Soul

GodLike Esports

Entity Gaming

Big Brothers Esports

Reckoning Esports

Aerobotz Esports

Insane Esports

Team Tamilas

Team XSpark

Medal Esports

Team Autobotz

Orangutan Gaming

Team Empire

WSB Gaming

Marcos Gaming

Numen Gaming

TEAM RANVEER

Enigma Gaming

SILLY ESPORTS

Hyderabad Hydras

ANONYMOUS ESPORTS

GLA ESPORTS

During the semifinals, these 24 teams will be divided into three groups of eight, engaging in a round-robin format across two days. Each team will compete in eight matches, striving to secure their position in the Grand Finals. The top 16 teams from the Overall Standings will progress to the pinnacle event.

The climax of the Pova Cup Season 4 BGMI Grand Finals will unfold on Dec. 26 and 27, featuring a high-stakes battle among the 16 teams across 12 matches to determine the ultimate champions.

Fans can catch all the action live on the Skyesports YouTube channel from 7PM IST onwards.

The Pova Cup's legacy of empowering grassroots talent has been nothing short of remarkable, from Season 1 featuring Call of Duty Mobile to the exciting Season 2 with Real Cricket and Pokemon UNITE. The wide variety of games has ensured that the IP caters to every gamer in the country, penetrating a wide variety of gaming communities.