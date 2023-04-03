Olympian shooter Heena Sidhu to feature in battle royale game Indus

First Indian pistol shooter to achieve a world number one ranking and Olympian Heena Sidhu is all set to feature as a character in a battle royale game called Indus which is developed by Pune-based gaming firm SuperGaming.

A popular gaming genre is known as "battle royale" involves players fighting one another until only one is left standing. According to a statement from the firm, SuperGaming has collaborated with Sidhu to include her as a character in the game, coupled with a unique background story that will play a crucial part in the game's universe.

I’m delighted to announce that I’m collaborating with @SuperGamingNPC on its upcoming #MadeinIndia battle royale, @IndusGame. You’ll be able to play as me in the game. #IndusGame #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/Je8hlBUtEz — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) March 8, 2023

"Indus’ Heena has the right aspects of my attitude and personality. I was surprised to see an Indian game studio take so much care and attention to detail, especially in terms of shooting and gunplay and how all of it translates into Indus," said Sidhu about her involvement in the game.

Roby John, co-founder of SuperGaming said," We take putting India on the global map seriously and Heena's contribution of putting India on the global map shooting makes her the obvious choice for a collaboration."

Heena Sidhu has represented India at two Olympics- 2012 London and Rio De Janeiro 2016.

Sidhu is also two times Commonwealth gold medalist with gold at Delhi 2010 and Gold Coast 2018 alongside winning three Asian Games medals and two World Cup titles.