Esports: Nova defends PMGC title; GodLike finishes 13th

The Chinese team Nova defended their PUBG Mobile Global Championships (PMGC) 2021 title by a massive 47 points while the only Indian team in contention, GodLike Esports finished thirteenth.





After struggling to stay afloat for most of the three-day event, GodLike finished their campaign with a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner in the final match of the event in Erangel. They pocketed a whopping 22 points with 7 kills to move up a slot after the final game.

Jonathan finished as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final match.





GodLike played with their settled playing four of Clutchgod, Jonathan, Neyoooo and Zgod for 16 out of the 18 matches. They brought in Saumraj for their final two matches and reaped rewards in the last match.

The Indian team did employ some interesting changes in their strategies, including changes in their drop locations. If they switched from Hacienda to Water Treatment in Miramar, they left Pai Nan for Camp Charlie and surrounding areas in Sanhok.

Nova, on the other hand, showed some insane consistency to end defend their PMGC title. Once they stole the top spot mid-way through the second day, there was no looking back for them as they clinched the tournament