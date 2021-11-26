Mortal named Streamer of the Year runner up at Esports Awards 2021

The Indian gaming sensation SouL MortaL aka Naman Mathur has finished as the runner up in the Streamer of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2021. The famous Spanish YouTuber Ibai took home the Streamer of the Year Crown.







This is the second time in a row that Mathur finished second in the Streamer of the Year category. The Mumbai-lad had finished in a similar position behind Ibai in 2020 as well.

The others nominated in the category for the year 2021 included Shroud, Dr. Disrespect, Nickmercs, TheGrefg, Summit1g, Valkyrae, xQc, Ludwig, Courage and LOUD Coringa.

Mortal had put out a heartfelt tweet after missing out on the top prize earlier this week.

"We couldn't win the Streamer of the year award but I'm so happy to have you guys in my life. I'm just glad to share these moments with all of you. No matter what, we keep going on. One day we will reach there too," Mortal had tweeted.

The Esports Awards is an annual event presented by Lexus to appreciate and recognise gamers from across the globe. The winners of the awards are decided on the basis of votes cast by fans.







