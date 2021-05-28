Indian gamer Mortal nominated for Streamer of the Year at Esports Awards 2021

Indian professional gamer and streamer, Naman Mathur aka Soul Mortal has been nominated for the Esports Awards 2021 in Streamer of the Year category.



This is the second time that Mortal has been nominated for this particular award. He was nominated in 2020 as well, narrowly missing out to Ibai Llanos of Spain to settle for the runner-up award.

For the second time in a row ❤️ This really feels surreal.. There's only moving forward. With a smile 😁 https://t.co/JwW6n5PAHW

The others nominated in the category include Ibai, Shroud, Dr. DisRespect, Nickmercs, TheGrefg, Summit1g, Valkyrae, xQc, Ludwig, Courage and LOUD Coringa.



The winners at Esports Award are decided on the basis of the votes from the fans. You can cast your vote at the official website of Esports Awards.

Mortal was also nominated for the Mobile Player of the Year category in the previous edition and had finished second-runner up behind Made Bagas 'Zuxxy' Pramudita and Bruno 'Nobru' Goes.