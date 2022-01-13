KFC India joins hands with OR Esports as their official Chicken Dinner Partner

Serving up a recipe for fun, OR Esports announces KFC India as the team's 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner' (WWCD) sponsor for 2022. As sponsors, KFC would support streaming of gaming events, provide unique jerseys for players to wear their excitement and also perhaps surprise players with a digital avatar of Colonel Sanders! As brands in India battle for Gen Z's attention, being the 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner' sponsor puts KFC India in the very battleground where all the action is taking place. As makers of the World's Tastiest Chicken, KFC India will now be inducing some 'crispiness' in the gaming arena as well, giving their young netizen consumers an opportunity to enjoy their KFC Bucket and have it too!



Talking about adding E-gaming to KFC's Bucket of partnerships, Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India, said,"KFC is always open to collaborating with culturally relevant partners, in a way that's distinctive. E-gamers and KFC fans in India share commonalities of being passionate, youthful and innovative. Hence, we're excited to announce our partnership with OR Esports, one of India's most exciting mobile gaming teams. Being the first WWCD (Winner Winner Chicken Dinner) sponsor sounds pretty epic. And what better way to celebrate a great game of BGMI than a bucket of KFC's hot and crispy chicken dinner! Now, that's what I call Finger clickin' good."

In today's competitive arena, winning a battle royale match is no easy task, outlasting other players requires cunning, skill, and exceptional coordination. "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" is a popular phrase gamer's shout to celebrate a victory in one of India's most popular multiplayer battle royale games Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). This collaboration enables the brand to engage with the fast-growing gaming audiencevia direct connection with their favourite game and convert them into loyal customers in the longer run.



On the partnership, OR Esports CEO and CPO at PTW, KasturiRangan said,"To have one of the world's leading QSR brands - KFC India - join us, reaffirms OR Esports' commitment to scale esports with the world's best brands. Anchored by a slate of content activations and interactive fan engagement, this partnership provides KFC with the perfect platform to directly engage new and long-time loyal KFC fans and the esports community. With a shared passion for gaming and finger lickin' good food, we're excited about the incredible fan experiences and milestones we will accomplish together."

Tapping into two of the biggest passion points of esports fans - food and gaming - this partnership will include content creation, activations and fan experiences via live tournaments, video integrations and branding at the OR Esports gaming house. With an exciting line-up of OR Esports at Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) who have qualified for finals starting from today, Jan 13th – 16th Jan2022, there is enough and more to appeal to the gamer in you. OR Esports BGMI line-up is all set to clash against the top teams for the final showdown.