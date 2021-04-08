Esports: Indian Valorant streamer threatens viewers with sexual assault

Indian streamer and owner of Team Mahi, Manoj Kashyap aka TM Sentinel was heard threatening a viewer with sexual assault during a live stream on 27th March.



This incident occurred when the viewers insisted Sentinel on talking about the recent cheating controversy in Valorant involving a professional player Abhay 'Xhade' Urukude.

Xhade was banned from participating in esports events back in February after admitting to cheating and has since deleted his YouTube channel altogether.

Despite Sentinel refusing to comment on the incident, when the viewers kept peppering him with the same question, the streamer made a sexual assault threat to one of the viewer whilst making the infamous Nirbhaya reference.

Sentinel has since apologised through a 2 min 40 seconds long video admitting to have 'lost control' and crossing the line.



