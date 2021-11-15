ESFI onboards MPL and Power as sponsors for 13th World Esports Championships Final

In a major boost for the esports ecosystem in India, MPL Sports Foundation and the international sportswear brand from Bata, POWER has joined hands with Esports Federation of India (ESFI) to support the Indian Team participating in the Finals of the 13th Esports World Championship in Israel.



Competing for national pride and a prize pool of USD 50,000, the multi-game event will feature four official games titles including DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Tekken 7 and eFootball™ 2022 and one promoted title, Audition. The Championship starting from November 16-20 will see a seven member Indian team competing in three gaming categories.

1. Team India for CS:GO is a five member team comprising skipper Ritesh Sarda, Shuvajyoti Chakraborty, Anshul Adarkar, Hrishikesh Shenoy and Ninad Sonare.

2. Tekken 7 athlete Hitesh Khorwal aka rcool

3. PES 2021 - Hemanth Kommu aka peshemak7

While welcoming MPL Sports Foundation and Power, Vinod Kumar Tiwari, President, Esports Federation of India said, "We are pleased to have MPL Sports Foundation and Power as title sponsor and sneaker partner respectively for our gamers who are participating in a prestigious tournament like the World Championship. It is very heartening and encouraging to see these gamers with diverse backgrounds representing India at the biggest stage in the world and I hope we will be able to win medals and bring glory for the country."

Following a series of regional qualification rounds including the South Asian as well as the Asia qualifiers; 7 countries from Asia have advance to the World stage. The Asian nations competing at 13th IESF Esports World Championship are Republic of Korea, Mongolia, India, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

"Our aim with the MPL Sports Foundation is to democratise opportunities in esports and make it more accessible to our vastly talented youth. In line with this commitment, we are honoured to partner with the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) to support our athletes who will represent India at the 13th Esports World Championship. We hope that this is the beginning of along-standing partnership with ESFI which has been doing stellar work in building and developing the esports ecosystem in India." said Sai Srinivas, Trustee, MPL Sports Foundation

Being one of the first non-virtual Esports events since the pandemic, the Israeli city of Eilat is set to play host as it welcomes 500 Esports athletes from 85 nations travelling for the illustrious fixture.

"As a consumer centric brand, Bata has always focused on the emerging and popular trends among the youth. The growth story of esports in India, augmented by the boom induced in the last 2 years, has been very intriguing. Today, youth is a large part of any successful brand's journey and this platform is a great way to engage with them. We are excited to have partnered with the Esports Federation of India as sponsors for the upcoming 13th Esports World Championship happening in Israel that caters to and engages hugely with this segment. We look forward to this collaboration as we move ahead in this partnership to promote esports amidst the Indian sport fan base. We look forward to this collaboration as we increase our sneaker portfolio with brands like Power & North Star relevant for the youth." said Mr. Gunjan Shah, MD & CEO, Bata.

The broadcast schedule for the competition can be found on the IESF World Championship official website and social media channels, while the broadcast will be streamed live on IESF's Twitch channel, as well as its official website.

India's one of the top Esports and sports-specialised PR firms Artsmith- Concepts & Visions has extended its support to the Esports Federation of India as their communication partner for the prestigious Esports World Championship.

About Esports Federation of India:

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI), is a full member of International Esports Federation (IESF), Global Esports Federation (GEF) and Asian Esports Federation (AESF). To promote, encourage, organise, educate, train and control Esports in India and to provide facilities for training in Esports, build and sustain the Esports eco-system in India, not limiting to providing, conceptualising, opening, managing, running, developing, facilitating, and promoting all areas of Esports and to provide all other possible and related form of Esports.

About MPL Sports Foundation:

MPL Sports Foundation is a philanthropic initiative which aims to democratise sports, and support and strengthen the development of sports, sports related ecosystem and sporting culture in India.

About Power:

Launched in 1971, POWER is the international sportswear brand from Bata. It is designed in Canada and sold all over the world. Power shoes provide the right mix of style, technology, comfort and durability, which are the key qualities which fitness enthusiasts demand in their footwear. The new campaign showcases how this technically advanced footwear, designed in Canada, with superior quality and value will help power their dreams