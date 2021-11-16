Esports: Indian athletes kick start their campaign in 13th World Championships Final today

Aiming to make a great start and questing for national pride, with a chance to get hands-on a whopping prize pool of USD 50,000, Indian esports athletes are proudly representing the country at the ongoing 13th Esports World Championship Finals, which is scheduled from 14th to 20th November, in Israel.



Being one of the first non-virtual Esports events since the pandemic, the Israeli city of Eilat is set to play host as it welcomes 500 Esports athletes from 85 nations travelling for the illustrious fixture.

The prestigious event has four official games titles included, which are DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Tekken 7, and eFootball™️ 2022 along with one promoted title, Audition.

The Asian nations competing at 13th IESF Esports World Championship are the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, India, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. The broadcast schedule for the competition can be found on the IESF World Championship official website and social media channels, while the broadcast will be streamed live on IESF's Twitch channel, as well as its official website.

TEAM INDIA SCHEDULE

Gaming Category: CSGO

Today's Schedule (November 16, 2021)

Format:

Preliminaries: Round Robin, 4 groups of up to 4 teams, top 2 advance

Playoffs: 6-team Double Elimination

Total Participating Countries: 11

India placed in Group B with Sweden, Kosovo, Namibia

Indian Team: Skipper Ritesh Sarda, Shuvajyoti Chakraborty, Anshul Adarkar, Hrishikesh Shenoy and Ninad Sonare

Today's Opponents:

India vs Namibia (4pm IST)- India defeated Namibia

India vs Sweden (6 pm IST)

India vs Kosovo (8pm IST)

Remaining Day's Schedule

November 17: Remaining preliminaries

November 18: Knock-out

Tekken 7

Today's Schedule (November 16, 2021)

Format:

Preliminaries: Round Robin, 4 groups of up to 5 teams, top 4 advance

Playoffs: 16-player Single Elimination with Bronze Match

Total Participating Countries: 20

India placed in Group 3 with Poland, Nigeria, Venezuela and Belgium

Indian Team: Hitesh Khorwal aka rcool

Today's Opponents

India vs Poland (5 pm IST)

India vs Nigeria ( (6 pm IST)

India vs Venezuela (7 pm IST)

India vs Belgium (8pm IST)

Remaining Day's Schedule

November 17: Remaining preliminaries

November 18: Knock-out

PES

Today's Schedule (November 16, 2021)

Format:

Preliminaries: Round Robin, 4 groups of up to 6 teams, top 2 advance

Playoffs: 8-player Single Elimination with Bronze Match

Total Participating Countries: 24

India placed in Group 1 with South Korea, Spain, Turkey, Philippines and Italy

Indian Team: Hemanth Kommu aka peshemak7

Today's Opponents

India vs South Korea (8:30 pm IST)

India vs Philippines (10pm IST)

Remaining Day's Schedule

November 17, 2021

India vs Spain (5:50 pm IST)

India vs Italy (7 pm IST)

India vs Turkey (8.30 pm IST)

November 18: Knock-out





This story has not been edited by The Bridge and is a release sent to the press in general.



