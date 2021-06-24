Esports: India amongst the top ten countries tweeting the most about gaming

The microblogging platform, Twitter, Monday released its Gaming and Esports Insights report for the first half of the year 2021. The report named India as one of the top ten countries in the world, which has tweeted the most about gaming in the first six months of the year.

India stood at seventh place in terms of the total number of tweets related to gaming in 2021. While Japan took first place, it was followed by the United States of America, South Korea and Brazil in the top five. The Philippines stood sixth, while India finished seventh ahead of the likes of the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

According to the report, there has been an 18% increase in tweets related to gaming on Twitter compared to the previous year. While no Indian made it to the most tweeted about gaming personalities or esports athletes in the world, people tweeting about gaming itself might be a good sign for the Indian gaming and esports industry.

On the other hand, CBLOL, Call of Duty League, Overwatch League, Valorant Champions Tour and League of Legends European Championships were the most talked about esports tournament in the first half of the year on the microblogging platform.

And popular teams like LOUD esports, paiN Gaming, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports and Furia were the most mentioned teams in the first six months on Twitter.