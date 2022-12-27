India recognises Esports as part of multi-sports events

The government of India has officially recognised esports in the country. Esports will now be tagged under the 'multisports events' category in the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"Great news for us to begin the New Year. We have been constantly working on establishing the difference between esports and iGaming, and finally, our efforts have been fulfilled. We welcome this announcement by our government under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji, which will open new avenues to pour in more investment opportunities in this booming industry," said Lokesh Suji, the Director of Esports Federation of India, on the development.

This development comes via a memo released by the Cabinet Secretariat on 23rd December 2022.

"Under the heading "MINISTRY OF YOUTH AFFAIRS AND SPORTS", under the sub heading "B. DEPARTMENT OF SPORTS", after entry 2, the following entry shall be inserted, namely:- "2A. esports as a part of multi-sports events"," read the notification.

This comes as a huge boost to the Indian esports industry, which is currently home to more than 430 million mobile gamers.







