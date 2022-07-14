India ranks 8th amongst countries to tweet most about gaming, says Twitter report

In a recent blog report taken out by social media giants, Twitter, it was found that gaming recorded the highest amount of conversation volume in the first half of 2022. In simpler words, gaming was the most-talked-about topic in these last six months or so.



The period between January 1 st to June 30 th , 2022 amassed around 1.5 billion tweets around the topic, approximately. This saw a substantial 36% increase from last year's first half, as per Twitter's internal data.

In the first half of 2022, there were approximately 1.5 billion tweets about gaming according to a report by Twitter Gaming. #TwitterGaming #GenshinImpact #原神 #원신 #Hoyoverse Genshin Impact is still top 1 on the charts for Most Tweeted About Games globally, the same as 2021. pic.twitter.com/ntT6cE1sbn

Some of the driving forces, or rather conversation starters, include games like Elden Ring, and esports leagues like Call of Duty League, Valorant Champions Tour, and many more.



While the top esports teams and most-talked about gaming personalities are dominated by Brazil, Japan, and many European countries, India does cut the list of countries to keep the conversation going.

The sub-continent, which has seen a steep increase in the development of esports in recent times, came at 8th place, just behind the likes of Japan, the USA, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, and the Philippines.

The top three games that gained the most traction in way of tweets were the action-packed role-playing Genshin Impact, intellectually stimulating Wordle and the Japanese sensation Ensemble Stars!

Twitter gives its word to be back once more after the second half with a fresh batch of numbers and rankings surrounding the ever-changing world of esports.