Esports: India to miss Free Fire World Series 2022 due to game ban

While Garena officially announced the Free Fire World Series 2022 slots earlier today, no Indian team found it's name in the list owing to the ban on the game in the country.

This will be the second straight time that the Indian teams will miss out on Free Fire World Series, having missed out on competing in the event last year due a covid-19 induced travel ban on the country by host nation Singapore.

This development comes after Free Fire was banned by the Indian Government in February earlier this year. The Free Fire India Championships which was underway was also called off mid-way as a result.

Besides India, no team from the CIS region will also compete in the Free Fire World Series 2022 after the Free Fire Pro League CIS Season 4 was also called off following Russia invasion of Ukraine last month.