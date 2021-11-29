Esports: India awarded an invitational slot at PUBG Mobile Global Championships 2021

In a very surprising development, the mobile esports section of Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) announced that an Indian team will receive the much speculated invited slot for the PUBG Mobile Global Championships (PMGC) 2021.

🔥The biggest PUBG MOBILE Esports Event of the year - #PMGC is coming on Nov.30.



PMGC has given the Grand Finals invitational slot to India.💪#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC2021 #NEXTTOGLORY



▶️Watch PMGC2021 EXCLUSIVELY on our official YouTube 👉https://t.co/gK7uQtoNnS pic.twitter.com/ozJPwb1G9s — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 29, 2021

Though the organisers have not announced on which basis the invitational slot will be handed out, it is highly speculated that the winners of the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) will seal their place in the Global Championships.



The confirmed invitational slot means that an Indian team will be seen competing at the global level in the mobile game for the first time since the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) in July 2020. No Indian team had competed in the 2020 edition of the PMGC because PUBG mobile was banned in the country due to national security reasons at that time.

This development comes as a massive boost to Indian PUBG aka BGMI professionals, who were quite disappointed to see no team from the country getting a slot in the league stage of the USD 6 million tournament.

The league stage of PMGC 2021 is divided into two regions - East and West, with 20 teams facing off against each other in both regions. Following the end of the league stages, nine teams from the Eastern region and six teams from the West will qualify for the PMGC Grand Finals along with an invited Indian team.

While the PMGC league stage is set to be held from November 30th 2021 to December 23rd 2021, the Grand Finals is set to be held from January 21st 2022 to January 23rd 2022.