Esports: India's Godlike, Vitality qualify for Call of Duty World Championship 2022

India's Team GodLike and Team Vitality, on Sunday, qualified for the upcoming Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) World Championship 2022 by the virtue of finishing top two in the stage 4 India regional qualifiers.

While GodLike won the regional qualifiers to storm their way into the World Championship Grand Finals, team Vitality lost to them in the regional final. In fact, it was a stunning come from behind victory for GodLike, who trailed 1-3 in the final before winning the next three matches in a row to be crowned the champions with a hardfought 4-3 win over Vitality.





The stage 4 India regional qualifiers saw a total of four teams - GodLike, Vitality, Revenant Esports and Enigma Gaming fight it out in a double elimination format for a top 2 finish and book a slot for themselves in Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2022.

In stage 4, GodLike first defeated Revenant 3-2 in the first tie, before Vitality brushed aside Enigma Gaming 3-2 in the second. Vitality then defeated GodLike 3-1 to storm into the final.

Enigma Gaming then defeated Revenant in Lower Bracket Round 1 before GodLike beat them 3-0 to secure a place in the final against Vitality.

The Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2022 will be played from 9th to 11th December later this year with a total of top 16 teams from across the globe competing for supremacy.



