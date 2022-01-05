Esports: Hyderabad Hydras qualifies for BGIS semifinals

One of South India's top esports Teams- Hyderabad Hydras has secured the top spot in their group at the race to the Quarter Finals in Battlegrounds Mobile India Series. The team has surpassed the performance of the likes of experienced teams like 8Bit, Marcos, Blind eSports etc so reach the semi-finals of BGIS



The newly introduced roster with MantyOP, CarryOP, Striker and AceBlacK has wreaked havoc in the BGMI competitive circuit to bring the spotlight to the team in its first-ever major BGMI tournament



Hydras secured the first position on Day 1 of the Quarter Finals with a total of 99 points and 1 chicken dinner.

"The team is doing extremely well. Well beyond our expectations, and we can only see a top finish in the tournament and even a spot in the Global Championship, who knows. The players have grinded hard all throughout and the handwork is clearly paying off. We are constantly analysing the opponents and we are aware of the dangers that await us down the line in the tournament, and we are ready for it, we want to give the city of Hyderabad it's first major eSports cup.. Hail Hydra!", said Aashwij Ravula, founder of Hyderabad Hydras.



"We have gone to the extreme to ensure the team gets the best facility in the region for them to perform to the best of their abilities. And no doubt, the team has delivered. We at Hyderabad Hydras are extremely excited to see the team up top ahead of the best squads in the game. We promise to deliver going forward and hydras will prevail" said Mohammed Nasiruddin Ahmed, Team Manager, Hyderabad Hydras.



The team is all set to carry its form into the Semifinals and make their mark in the tournament.

