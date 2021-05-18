How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

The pre-registrations for the much-awaited mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now live on Google Play Store for Android users. Seen as a replacement for the fan-favourite PUBG mobile which was banned last year citing national security reasons, developers of the game Krafton have maintained that BGMI is a game exclusive to India.



With BGMI expected to give a boost to the already rising Esports industry in India, the excitement for the game is at its peak.

"With no live sports taking place, this launch has come at an opportune time. The wave of excitement in the Indian esports market is palatable and the excitement levels have gone up by notches ensuring the gamers will be soon able to enjoy the familiar adrenaline rush again with Battlegrounds Mobile India. All thanks to Krafton Inc. as they took the initiative to curate a game that was missed by the Indian gamers. This development surely ensures to boost the Indian Esports ecosystem and will fuel our ambition to become the Esports powerhouse," said the director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI), Lokesh Suji.

Popular content creator Aditya Sawant aka Dynamo Gaming who rose to fame with his skills in the now banned PUBG Mobile, too, did not hide his excitement and called out for gaming creators to step up for the journey ahead.



"We are really excited as pre-registration for the game has started. New challenges, new content, new gamers, and new hope for the Indian gaming industry is awaiting. We will provide our audience with the best gaming experience with the upcoming game. We are all set for the amazing journey ahead. Waiting for budding creators to step in the world of gaming with Battlegrounds Mobile India," said the popular gaming content creator Dynamo.

How to pre-register?

The pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently only available for android users.

But, how do you pre-register?

Pre-registering for BGMI is pretty easy. All you go to do is search for Battlegrounds Mobile India in Google Playstore and click on the 'Pre-register' button.

Pre-Registering for BGMI means that you will be instantly notified when the game is launched and you will also get in-game rewards. You can also choose the 'Install when available' button after clicking on 'Pre-register' automatically install the game when it is launched.

