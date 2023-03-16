Esports: Hearthstone dropped from Asian Games as medal events drop to 7

The Blizzard Entertainment published card-based digital collectible game Hearthstone has been dropped as an eSports medal event from the upcoming 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

This decision was taken at the fifth co-ordination committee meeting for the 19th Asian Games on Thursday.

The cancellation of Hearthstone from the quadrennial event means that the total number of eSports medal event in the continental games drop to seven.

The Hangzhou Asian Games organising committee, announced this decision via a tweet.

"The fifth Coordination Committee meeting for the 19th Asian Games held on Mar 16 announces that "Hearthstone" is cancelled as the Games' officially listed Esports medal events which is now reduced to 7 in number," they tweeted.

India's Tirth Mehta had won the bronze medal in Hearthstone when eSports was played as a demonstration sport during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.



The upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou will see eSports as an official medal event for the first time in history. The 7 games which will be played in the event includes Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, FIFA, Street Fighter V, Arena of Valor, and PUBG Mobile.

The Asian Games was earlier supposed to be held from 10th to 25th September 2022, but was postponed due to prevailing covid-19 conditions in the host country China. It is now slated to be held from 23rd September to 8th October 2023 later this year.