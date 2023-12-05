GTA 6 trailer launch ignites excitement in India; bound to propel Indian Gaming Creators' economy

The highly anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has officially been released today and has set the global gaming community abuzz with excitement. This development is poised to elevate the Indian gaming industry, where the GTA series has established a massive and dedicated player base.

As per Stream Hatchet's data, GTA V's viewership has witnessed an impressive growth trajectory, peaking at 874 million hours watched in Q2 2021. Notably, the rise of roleplay streams contributed significantly to this growth with more than 85 million hours being spent on watching these role-playing streams in the most recent quarter of Q2 2023 which captured 23.4% of the game's market share on major platforms like Twitch, YouTube-Gaming, Facebook Live, and Kick. Earlier this year, S8UL, winners of the ‘Content Creator of the Year’ award at the recently concluded global Esports Awards 2023 had joined forces with Velocity Gaming to leverage the game’s widespread viewership and to create a star-studded roleplay server in GTA V which further solidified the game's influence in the Indian Esports scene. Commenting on the rise of role-play viewership of the game and how the association between S8UL and Velocity Gaming fuelled the game’s growth in the country, Raj Varma aka Snax said, "The numbers of GTA V are a testament to its incredible popularity not just in India but all over the world, As streamers, it provides us a unique approach of connecting with our audience and offers a different dimension to the gaming experience through its roleplay mode. Our collaboration with Velocity Gaming this year not only added a fresh layer to the game's narrative for fans but also contributed to the growth of its ecosystem in India. We are pumped for the arrival of GTA 6 and what it brings for the entire community."

Raj Varma aka Snax

Real-world fashion brands such as Civilist and MISBHV have previously collaborated with GTA Online as part of The Cayo Perico Heist.



Data from Statista shows that the Games Live Streaming market in India is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2028) of 5.49%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$233.00m by 2028. The popularity of live game streaming in India has skyrocketed, with millions of Indian gamers tuning in to watch their favorite streamers in action. Given the immense influence of the GTA series over the gaming market and the meteoric rise of game streamers’ viewership, GTA 6 promises to further enhance the audience of gaming creators and offer a unique canvas for brands to collaborate with them through seamless brand integrations. “The GTA series has been a game-changer for the Indian gaming landscape and it has helped build the careers of streamers within the country. The massive viewership numbers and engagement with GTA content make it an ideal space for brands to connect with a diverse and engaged audience. The global popularity of GTA 6 will act as a catalyst for gaming creators, providing them with a boost in viewership and also opening up new avenues for brand sponsorships and collaborations,” stated Saloni Kandalgaonkar aka Mili Kya Mili. According to the recently published HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2023, when it comes to gaming devices, PCs emerge as the preferred choice with 67% of gamers favoring them over mobile phones. In the mobile-dominated gaming market of India, GTA 6 stands to attract a huge player base to PC and console gaming.

Gulrez Khan aka Joker Ki Haveli

“GTA 6 will bring a big boost to the PC and console gaming communities in India. With a majority of the community being mobile gamers, the appeal of such a bigger and more immersive game will revitalize the ecosystems of these platforms. The game has the potential to bridge the gap between mobile and other platforms and drive a surge within the PC and console gaming sector,” said Gulrez Khan aka Joker Ki Haveli.

