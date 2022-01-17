Esports: "Grateful for opportunity to represent India at global stage," says GodL Neyooooo

In a shocking turn of events, the Pubg Mobile Global Championships (PMGC) Grand Finals invited slot has gone to Godlike Esports, who finished fourth in the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS), instead of the champions Skylightz Gaming.



The teams that finished in the top three positions - Skylightz, TSM and Team XO, failed to submit the required documents and thus the part slipped past them.

The actual invite was supposed to go to the BGIS champions. The necessary documents required to submit included a passport for at least two of the four players and valid proof of double vaccination for the players.

It is understood that Godlike Esports was the highest-ranked team to submit the pre-requisite documents and thus grabbed the official invite.

"It was a piece of unexpected news for us as well, just like everyone else. We are grateful that we will have the opportunity to represent India on the global stage. We will give our best and aim for the trophy. We want to make India proud," said Godlike's Neyooooo aka Suraj Majumdar to The Bridge.



The front line assaulter admitted that their performance in the BGIS was certainly not up to the standards they have set for themselves in recent times.

"It was a tough one to take. We gave it our best, but unfortunately, things did not go the way we wanted them. This is part and parcel of any sport. It's an opportunity to learn and work harder for the next tournament," said Neyoooo who finished as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament with 44 kills.







The PMGC Grand Finals is slated to be held from 21st to 23rd January 2022 in Dubai. Godlike will be seen fighting it out from 15 best teams across the world to clinch India's first-ever global level trophy in BGMI.







The interaction with GodLNeyooooo was made possible by their team at Cornerstone Esports.