Grace Esports wins first all-female esports LAN in India

Grace Esports has emerged as the champions of the first-ever all-female VALORANT LAN event in India, the Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam 2022 powered by AMD.

Grace Esports was absolutely dominant throughout the two-day tournament. They won both matches of the group stage to advance to the Grand Finals. Here, they continued their streak with another strong performance to take down Balak Paneer 2-0 and walk away with the coveted trophy.



“We were confident [of winning] but we were avoiding overconfidence and we obviously have a lot of people who support us to thank,” said Rose, the team captain of Grace Esports. “We also want to thank Kappa for having our back throughout the tournament.”

“I feel really great,” added Grace Esports’ Meow16k after the win. “First of all, this is the first all-female VALORANT LAN. Thanks to Skyesports for organizing such a great event and bringing me a chance for us to play on stage. And yes I am feeling fabulous, first LAN and it's in our pocket.”

The Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam, presented by AMD, took place at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Feb. 16 and 17 as a part of the India Gaming Show (IGS). The IGS is an initiative by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and is supported by the Government of India. The event took place at the JetSynthesys Gaming Arena. JetSynthesys, the parent company of Skyesports, is the event sponsor of the IGS 2023.

