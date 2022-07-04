GodLike Esports unveils the largest gaming facility in India

India's top esports team, GodLike Esports, recently revealed the grandest gaming facility in India, the GodLike Bootcamp. The 25,000sq feet mansion, located in Mumbai, India, will house the 40+ strong GodLike team, including the BGMI, CODM and Free Fire rosters and their beloved pet dog, Max. The unveiling video, which premiered on YouTube, has garnered over 1.4M views and peaked at #4 on the YouTube trending list.

The GodLike Bootcamp is the result of the team and director's planning, hard work and perseverance for more than a year. The house, which will be resided in by the esports players, content creators and management team, is spread out across five floors, including specialized features for the gaming team like ten streaming rooms, two conference rooms, server room, bespoke spaces to create content and host events and a GodLike Arena and GodLike Café for the team to unwind. Aside from these, the Bootcamp also has ten bedrooms, kitchen, gym, and parking spaces. The YouTube video to unveil the house, which was posted on July 2, 2022, was received remarkably by audiences, with concurrent views hitting 88,000 on the premiere day.



Amar Chandgude, Co-Founder, GodLike Esports, said, "This moment feels surreal. I remember speaking about doing something so significant when we started and back then, it seemed like a farfetched dream. The GodLike Bootcamp is one of our biggest achievements yet and we're so excited to show it to our followers because all of this is possible because of them."



