Esports: Godlike signs cricketer Rahul Tewatia

In a surprising development, the Indian mobile esports giant, GodLike Esports have signed the cricket all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. They confirmed the signing via an Instagram post.

"Welcome who always believes in his abilities Rahul Tewatia to the godlike form," GodLike posted on their official handle.



GodLike is yet to confirm the kind of role Rahul Tewatia is expected to play in the organisation.

Having made his IPL debut in 2014 for the Rajasthan Royals, Rahul Tewatia shot to fame with his match-winning 53 off 31, including 5 sixes in an over against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2020. The 28-year-old was snapped up by the newly formed Gujarat Titans for a whopping INR. 9 crore in the recently conducted IPL 2022 mega auction.

Tewatia, however, is not the first time that an Indian cricketer has been seen entering the world of gaming. Earlier, Rooter Esports had signed leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as a content creator and the 31-year-old continues to stream games and create various content for the platform.

