GodLike Esports wins Call of Duty Mobile India Pova Cup

GodLike Esports have emerged victorious in the first season of the CoD Mobile India Pova Cup. The team dominated throughout the tournament and didn’t lose a single series – reaffirming their stand as the best CoD Mobile squad in the country.

The CoD Mobile India POVA Cup is presented by the premium smartphone manufacturer Tecno Pova and is organized by the leading esports tournament organizer, Skyesports.

The tournament saw the best eight teams from across the country competing for glory in CoD Mobile. After an exhilarating group stage which concluded earlier this month, the top four teams advanced to the Playoffs held on March 10 to 12.

GodLike Esports established a winning streak in the group stage itself, winning all seven of their matches. They were dominant in the Playoffs as well to secure a finals spot against 5 and a Half Men.

The intense series saw swift resistance from 5 and a Half Men as the team were able to win two series in the best-of-seven. GodLike Esports didn’t falter, though, and pushed them back to take the series 4-2. 5 and a Half Men will still walk away with their heads held high as the runners-up.

Speaking in a post-match interview, GodLike Esports’ Neutrino commented on the domination of the CoD Mobile squad over the past few years in the Indian scene, “Our haters give us the motivation to win [laughs]. On a more serious note, our IGL has a huge role to play in our domination.

"Our IGL’s mindset is always clear, that we want to win every match and also dominate. When the leader’s mindset is that clear, it’s a motivation for the whole team to perform.”

GodLike Esports’ CODM squad is led by Jash “Learn” Shah, who was also nominated for the ‘Mobile Player of the Year' last year by the coveted Esports Awards. The other members of the squad include Vegaz, Neutrino, Broszxz, Trunks, and Burnz.

