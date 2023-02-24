India's Global Esports knocked out in first round of VCT LOCK//IN

India's Global Esports were, on Friday, knocked out of the VCT LOCK//IN in the very first round as they went down 1-2 to the France-based Team Vitality in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Indian team comprising of SK Rossi, Ayrin, Monyet, Bazzi, and Texture put up a spirited show in what was the team's maiden appearance in the prestigious tournament.

Global Esports started on the backfoot as they surrendered the first game played in Split tamely at 4-13. But with an early exit from the tournament looming large, they managed to win the next map - Pearl, 13-9 as the trio of Monyet, Texture, and SK Rossi combined to force Vitality into a decider.

With the momentum on their side, Global Esports started well in the final match on Lotus but soon fizzled out as they went down 6-13 and handed a rather easy 2-1 victory to Team Vitality.

"We faced some big stage jitters first map, but I'm glad the boys recovered well in map 2. Map 3 came down to execution and a few rounds that could have gone our way didn't because Vitality played better in those situations," tweeted Global Esports coach Spin after the loss.





Global Esports will be seen next in action at the VCT 2023: Pacific League in May later this year.