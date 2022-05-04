Esports: Global Esports wins India's first-ever Valorant LAN

Global Esports were crowned the champions of India's first ever Valorant Lan event - Skyesports Souvenir, after a dominating 3-0 win over archrivals Enigma Gaming. The win in the final was a sweet revenge for Global Esports, whose only loss in the four-team team tournament had come against Enigma in the very first day.

Led admirably well by Hellranger, Global Esports were on the money right from the word go in the final. In the first match played on Bind, Global Esports took a massive 11-1 lead to clear their intentions early on. Engima did display their hunger to fightback but eventually went down 5-13 to hand Global Esports a 1-0 lead in the final.





Hellranger and boys continued their domination in the second match played on Fracture and pocketed it with ease at 13-6. With a must win third match on Split in front, Engima rose to the occasion.

Having surrendered without a fight in the first two maps, Engima Gaming pushed Global Esports to the limit in Split and pushed the match into overtime. However, Global Esports survived in the end to win the match 16-14 and become the first South Asian team to lift a Valorant LAN tournament with a 3-0 clean sweep.

Global Esports' SK Rossi was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.



