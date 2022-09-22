Global Esports creates history by getting Valorant franchising slot

India-based Esports organisation Global Esports created history after booking a slot in the prestigious Valorant Champions Tour 2023. They now hold the title of the first Indian esports company to get a chance to feature in this league.

Global Esports will be taking part in the Pacific league which will be held in Seoul. The other teams which have been selected alongside the Indian outfit include:



Paper Rex

ZETA Division

Detonation Gaming

T1

Gen.G

DRX

Team Secret

Talon Esports

Rex Regum Qeon

The upcoming Valorant 2023 season will see a new format where the competition will be broken into three part: Americas, EMEA, and Pacific. Americas consist of teams hailing from North and South America, and Brazil.

EMEA refers to the teams which come from Europe, Turkey Russia, Commonwealth of Independent States, Middle East, and North Africa. And Pacific, where Global Esports comes in, has teams from Asia Pacific, South Asia and East Asia.