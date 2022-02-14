Free Fire among 54 other Chinese apps banned in India

According to sources, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has banned 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to country's national security.



In 2020 the Indian Govt had already banned some of the apps on the list, however, they rebranded and relaunched under new names, according to the Ministry sources. After official confirmation and knowing the country of origin of these apps, they are soon going to be banned again.

Some of the apps in the list include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock and Dual Space Lite.

Most of these apps are said to run malicious software that sends direct information of the users to Chinese-based data organizations.

Although these apps will be removed from all the app stores, they might still function on the devices they are already downloaded in.

The MeitY will release the full list of all the banned apps soon, for the users to identify them.