Everything you need to know about Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
Pre-registration, features, and more. Read on to know about what the game will entail.
Renowned developer Activision has announced the release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile which has sent all 'COD' lovers into a frenzy. The game aims to make an entry into the very popular 'Battle Royale' space in esports and make a name in this aspect.
Pre-registration for the game has already begun on the Google Play store app.
How to pre-register?
- First, you need to go on the Google Play Store app.
- Then, search for 'Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile'.
- Once there, you will see a green button which reads 'Pre-register'. Click on that.
- A pop-up box will open with two options: 'Install when available' and 'Ok'.
- If you click on the first option, the game will start getting installed on your phone on its release. If you choose the second option, you will just be pre-registering yourself.
- Additionally, if you decide to pre-register for the game, you stand a chance to receiver some exciting rewards.
Features of the game
- Shared battle pass across COD Modern Warfare II and COD: Warzone 2.0.
- Battle it out in iconic maps like Verdansk.
- Warzone Mobile will allow up to 120 players to participate in a match.
Release Date
While the exact date hasn't been released by Activision and the developers, we do know that the much-awaited game is set to release sometime next year in 2023.
