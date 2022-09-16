Everything you need to know about Call of Duty Warzone Mobile

Renowned developer Activision has announced the release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile which has sent all 'COD' lovers into a frenzy. The game aims to make an entry into the very popular 'Battle Royale' space in esports and make a name in this aspect.

Be one of the first to play #WarzoneMobile when it launches next year by pre-registering for free on Google Play now!



Pre-registration can also earn you exclusive in-game rewards! 🎁



👀Keep an eye out for news and head here to pre-register: https://t.co/A71QHbWff9 pic.twitter.com/9W3uYixns6 — Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (@WarzoneMobile) September 15, 2022

Pre-registration for the game has already begun on the Google Play store app.



How to pre-register?

First, you need to go on the Google Play Store app.

Then, search for 'Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile'.

Once there, you will see a green button which reads 'Pre-register'. Click on that.

A pop-up box will open with two options: 'Install when available' and 'Ok'.

If you click on the first option, the game will start getting installed on your phone on its release. If you choose the second option, you will just be pre-registering yourself.

Additionally, if you decide to pre-register for the game, you stand a chance to receiver some exciting rewards.

Features of the game

Shared battle pass across COD Modern Warfare II and COD: Warzone 2.0.

Battle it out in iconic maps like Verdansk.

Warzone Mobile will allow up to 120 players to participate in a match.

Release Date

While the exact date hasn't been released by Activision and the developers, we do know that the much-awaited game is set to release sometime next year in 2023.