Everything you need to know about Call of Duty Warzone Mobile

Pre-registration, features, and more. Read on to know about what the game will entail.

Still from Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (Source: Twitter/ GameSpot)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 16 Sep 2022 9:49 AM GMT

Renowned developer Activision has announced the release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile which has sent all 'COD' lovers into a frenzy. The game aims to make an entry into the very popular 'Battle Royale' space in esports and make a name in this aspect.

Pre-registration for the game has already begun on the Google Play store app.

How to pre-register?

  • First, you need to go on the Google Play Store app.
  • Then, search for 'Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile'.
  • Once there, you will see a green button which reads 'Pre-register'. Click on that.
  • A pop-up box will open with two options: 'Install when available' and 'Ok'.
  • If you click on the first option, the game will start getting installed on your phone on its release. If you choose the second option, you will just be pre-registering yourself.
  • Additionally, if you decide to pre-register for the game, you stand a chance to receiver some exciting rewards.

Features of the game

  • Shared battle pass across COD Modern Warfare II and COD: Warzone 2.0.
  • Battle it out in iconic maps like Verdansk.
  • Warzone Mobile will allow up to 120 players to participate in a match.

Release Date

While the exact date hasn't been released by Activision and the developers, we do know that the much-awaited game is set to release sometime next year in 2023.

