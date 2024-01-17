Esportz Premier Series Grand Finale - All-in-one gaming extravaganza in Mumbai

Esportz.in, the leading Esports, Gaming & Media wing of GIG WORK PVT LTD (A Capital Group Company) has announced the much-awaited Third Edition of Esportz Premier Series Grand Finale of India's Yearlong Esports Championship. It is set to take place as the First LAN event of 2024 scheduled on 19-20 January at the NESCO Center in Mumbai – a one-in-all LAN x EXPO x Music experience. This Championship brings together the best athletes from open-for-all qualifiers throughout the year, from five esports games spread across four genres: PC, Mobile, Console, and Sim Racing.

The tournament's open-for-all ethos has brought together a diverse array of talents, from newcomers to seasoned professionals, creating an exciting atmosphere of competition. The commitment to inclusivity and sportsmanship has not only defined the series but has also fostered a community bound by a shared passion for esports. Now, on the brink of the Grand Finale, the stage is set for these exceptional gamers to showcase their grind, determination, and love for the game they embrace, all while competing for a culmination of the staggering INR 35,00,000 prize pool and the Yearlong Championship Crown.

Santosh Smith, Director - Capital Group, said, “From the inaugural tournament to the upcoming third edition Grand Finale, the Esportz Premier Series has evolved into a beacon for aspiring gamers, providing a stage for professionals, and serving as a vibrant celebration of the gaming spirit. This year, at the NESCO Center in Mumbai on January 19-20, we are set to showcase the incredible talents of teams and athletes competing across the finals of five esports titles. With our unique blend of LAN x Expo x Music, we aim to create an immersive experience for both participants and spectators alike. Heartfelt gratitude for the constant support and to everyone who has been a part of this journey that has fueled the growth and success of the Esportz Premier Series.”