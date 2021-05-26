Esports: YouTuber Paras arrested for racist remarks against Arunachal Pradesh MLA

21-year-old YouTuber Paras Singh was arrested yesterday by the Punjab Police in Ludhiana following his racial remarks against Arunachal Pradesh MLA, Ninong Ering.

The MLA had earlier written a letter to the Indian government requesting them not to allow the return of mobile game PUBG, now Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), in the country.



Ering had alleged BGMI to be a Chinese deception and had further stated the game to be a threat to the privacy and security of Indian citizens.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

Following this Paras uploaded a video on his YouTube channel and alleged that Ering "did not look Indian" and claimed that Arunachal Pradesh was not a part of India. This statement caused a huge uproar in the Northeastern state and several people, including Ninong Ering, filed police complaints against the YouTuber. In response to the outrage, Paras responded with a video apology admitting that he was wrong and urged people not to abuse his family for his mistakes.

In another video from the YouTuber, his mother can be seen apologising on his behalf.



"Mere Bete ko Maaf kar do (Please forgive my son). Main sabhi se haath jod kar maafi mangti hu (I apologise on his behalf)," pleaded his mother.