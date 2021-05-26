ESports
Esports: YouTuber Paras arrested for racist remarks against Arunachal Pradesh MLA
Following his remarks against MLA Ninong Ering, the 21-year-old YouTuber was arrested by Punjab Police in Ludhiana.
21-year-old YouTuber Paras Singh was arrested yesterday by the Punjab Police in Ludhiana following his racial remarks against Arunachal Pradesh MLA, Ninong Ering.
The MLA had earlier written a letter to the Indian government requesting them not to allow the return of mobile game PUBG, now Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), in the country.
Ering had alleged BGMI to be a Chinese deception and had further stated the game to be a threat to the privacy and security of Indian citizens.
Following this Paras uploaded a video on his YouTube channel and alleged that Ering "did not look Indian" and claimed that Arunachal Pradesh was not a part of India.
This statement caused a huge uproar in the Northeastern state and several people, including Ninong Ering, filed police complaints against the YouTuber.
In response to the outrage, Paras responded with a video apology admitting that he was wrong and urged people not to abuse his family for his mistakes.
In another video from the YouTuber, his mother can be seen apologising on his behalf.
"Mere Bete ko Maaf kar do (Please forgive my son). Main sabhi se haath jod kar maafi mangti hu (I apologise on his behalf)," pleaded his mother.
Speaking on the issue, the director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI), Lokesh Suji, said that the top body condemns the behaviour of the YouTuber and that this statement is not a true reflection of the Indian YouTube community.
"ESFI strongly condemns the derogatory remarks made by the said streamer. This behaviour is not the true reflection of our esports community. The majority of esports athletes behave responsibly and are aware of the lines that should not be crossed. We have "Zero Tolerance" towards any kind of behaviour as we saw in this case. Social media platforms must not be used to make illogical and irresponsible comments and one should refrain from commenting on anything which they are not aware of," Suji said.
He further added that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and that ESFI would completely support whatever actions the authorities take.
"Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and it will remain so. No one is beyond the sovereignty and integrity of the country. We fully support the action taken by the relevant authorities. We all are one across the length and breadth of the nation."