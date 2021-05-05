Esports: India out of Free Fire World Series due to Covid-19 restrictions

Garena Free Fire World Series (FFWS) have been forced to withdraw from the tournament owing to Covid-19 related travel restrictions. The FFWS will be held in Singapore from 22nd to 29th May 2021.



Both, Galaxy Racer Esports and Team Elite, had qualified for the World Series on the basis of their performances in the regional qualification rounds, but will now be forced to miss out on the tournament due to travel restrictions imposed by the Singaporean government on India.

The publishers of the mobile game, Garena, in its statement said that it tried various options to have both the teams compete in the FFWS, but unfortunately, nothing worked out, and have to go forward with the tournament without the two teams.

On the other hand, teams from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal will also miss out on the tournament due to the same reasons.

The Garena Free Fire World Series will be the first major tournament in the game since the covid-19 forced lockdown last year. The event will feature a prize pool of $2million which is the largest ever offered by Garena.