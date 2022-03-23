Chess grandmaster suspended by Twitch for illegal streaming

A notable chess grandmaster, Hikaru Nakamura has been suspended by Twitch for illegally streaming a banned Twitch Gamer. Hikaru Nakamura was notified of his ban after he live-streamed a chess match between Dr Disrespect and another online player despite Dr Disrespect having been banned from Twitch himself. This resulted in Nakamura also being banned for violating the Twitch user policy.

The Doc tweeted that things are settled with twitch... guess he was wrong. See everyone in 3 days. — Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) March 22, 2022

He was quoted saying "Chill out you guys, you think I care? "This is chess." It was evident that he did not have much knowledge of the violation despite his own viewers and followers warning him of a potential problem at the time that he began streaming.

The Grand Prix next week will be fascinating but even MORE interesting is @DrDisrespect vs @DrLupo - we have two PhDs of streaming here, going at it. Tune in! https://t.co/1IAaMM5tcJ pic.twitter.com/TG9BYbkYag — Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, not much is known about Dr Disrespect's reason for being banned from Twitch since he still has not returned. He continues to do his live streams on Youtube for the 3.90 million subscribers that he has.