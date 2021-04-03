ESports
Esports: 2 Indian teams invited to play at the PUBG Mobile Pro League
PUBG Mobile Pro League would be the very first competitive event in the vertical for any Indian team in more than six months, after the game was banned back in September
Two of India's top PUBG Mobile teams – TSM Entity and Galaxy Racers have been invited to play at the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia Season One, according to reports.
This would be the very first competitive event in the vertical for any Indian team in more than six months, after the game was banned back in September by the Indian government citing national security reasons.
Although neither of the teams has confirmed their participation in the event, both the teams are expected to play in the first season of PMPL Arabia from the Middle East and African Region.
The rules of at least three players of the squad should belong to the host region to compete in PMPL Arabia. Though there are reports in websites like Esportsgen that both teams would relocate to UAE, none of it has yet been confirmed.
The PMPL Arabia Season One is expected to start from 18th May and end on 13th June, with 16 teams from the league stage qualifying for the finals.
This is how the current PUBG Mobile roster looks like for TSM Entity and Galaxy Racers:
TSM Entity
TSMClutchgod
TSMZgod
TSMJohnathan
TSMNeyoo
TSMGhatak (Coach)
TSMSid (Team Manager)
Galaxy Racers
GXRRoxx
GXROwais
GXRMaxkash
GXRUltron
GXR*MJ
GXRAurum (Coach)