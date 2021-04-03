Esports: 2 Indian teams invited to play at the PUBG Mobile Pro League

Two of India's top PUBG Mobile teams – TSM Entity and Galaxy Racers have been invited to play at the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia Season One, according to reports.



This would be the very first competitive event in the vertical for any Indian team in more than six months, after the game was banned back in September by the Indian government citing national security reasons. Although neither of the teams has confirmed their participation in the event, both the teams are expected to play in the first season of PMPL Arabia from the Middle East and African Region.

