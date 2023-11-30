Electronic Arts and Skyesports tie-up to bring EA SPORTS FC Mobile Campus Tour

Electronic Arts (EA) has tied up with Skyesports for its legendary mobile football game, EA SPORTS FC Mobile, bringing the title to colleges across the country in an exciting campus tour. The EA SPORTS FC Mobile Campus Tour will happen at six colleges in as many different cities of the country in November and December 2023.

The EA SPORTS FC Mobile Campus Tour will take over one college for a full day with an interactive booth featuring EA SPORTS FC Mobile grassroot competitive matches, giveaways, and meet-and-greets with some of the most renowned gaming content creators in the country including Ungraduate Gamer, Kaztro, Doctor Gaming, Tanvee, and Karan Shinde.

EA SPORTS FC Mobile provides an unrivaled authentic football experience on mobile devices and features more than 15,000 fully licensed players across over 650 teams and over 30 leagues – including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, and many more. True Player Personality is at the core of bringing this authenticity to life in-game, reflecting player characteristics with distinct strengths and weaknesses that diversify gameplay and team building.

The EA SPORTS FC Mobile Campus Tour will land in six different colleges across as many different cities. The complete list of cities and colleges will be announced on Skyesports’ Instagram handle soon. Students can attend to participate in giveaways while showing off their skills in EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile.

Commenting on the association with EA, Skyesports’ Founder and CEO, Shiva Nandy, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with EA for the FC Mobile Campus Tour. At Skyesports, we're dedicated to nurturing the gaming culture at its roots, and this collaboration allows us to bring the exhilaration of EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile directly to college campuses. We're excited to witness students from six diverse cities engage in the FC Mobile Campus Tour, showcasing their skills, participating in giveaways, and meeting their favorite gaming influencers. This partnership is about fostering community, celebrating talent, and igniting the passion for EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile among the current generation of gamers.”