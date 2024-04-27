eISL season 3: Final stretch for the trophy

After an electrifying league stage of eISL Season 3, the playoffs have finally arrived, with only six out of the twelve teams securing their spots.

Securing the top spot was Charanjot of NorthEast United FC, who lost only one game throughout the league stage, earning him a direct spot in the Semis.

Following closely behind, defending champion Saransh of East Bengal FC clinched the second spot, having handed Charanjot's team their only defeat, also earning a direct spot in the Semis.

Vanshaj, who had a strong start in the league, managed to secure the third spot overall despite some setbacks later. He will now face Siddh of Mumbai City FC in the Knockout game.

Defending champion Emaad successfully led FC Goa into the playoffs, despite facing some ups and downs along the way. He will now face Navin of Kerala Blasters in the Knockout game.

Navin of Kerala Blasters had a standout season, securing a victory against Saransh's East Bengal FC and a draw against Charanjot's NorthEast United FC. His remarkable performance in the league sets him up to challenge Emaad's FC Goa in the Knockout game.

Mumbai City FC and Siddh claimed the final playoff spot with some impressive performances and goals. Finishing sixth on the table, Siddh now faces Vanshaj of Chennaiyin FC, aiming for a spot in the semis.

Playoffs Schedule:

27th April: Knockout 1 – FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC - 5 PM

27th April: Knockout 2 – Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City Fc – 7 PM

28th April: Semi-final 1 – Winner of Knockout 1 vs NorthEast United FC – 3 PM

28th April: Semi-final 2 – Winner of Knockout 2 vs East Bengal FC – 5 PM

28th April: Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 – 7 PM

All playoff games will be played in a best-of-three format.