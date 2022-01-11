e-ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

In match no.51 of eISL 2021-22, Mumbai City FC will host Kerala Blasters. The Mumbai team consisting of Karman Singh and Aswin K, are now in the 5th position in the league table with twelve points. On the other hand, the Kerala Blasters team which consist of Lokmanyu Chaturvedi and Akshat Khandelwal, are now at the 7th position with nine points

The match will be streamed live on the youtube channel and Facebook page of The Bridge from 4.30 pm.