e-ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs North East United FC

In match no.52 of eISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC will host North east United FC. The Jamshedpur team consisting of Arvind S and Akash Babu, are now in the 3rd position in the league table with twelve points. On the other hand, the North East United FC team which consist of Mufaddal Burhanii and Emaad Jameel Ahmed, are now at the 6th position with ten points

The match will be streamed live on the youtube channel and Facebook page of The Bridge from 4.30 pm.