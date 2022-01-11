Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

e-ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs North East United FC

Watch all the live actions of the e-ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and North East United FC

X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-11T18:10:26+05:30

In match no.52 of eISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC will host North east United FC. The Jamshedpur team consisting of Arvind S and Akash Babu, are now in the 3rd position in the league table with twelve points. On the other hand, the North East United FC team which consist of Mufaddal Burhanii and Emaad Jameel Ahmed, are now at the 6th position with ten points

The match will be streamed live on the youtube channel and Facebook page of The Bridge from 4.30 pm.

Football eISL ISL Jamshedpur FC Northeast United FC Esports 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X