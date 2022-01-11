Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
e-ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs North East United FC
Watch all the live actions of the e-ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and North East United FC
In match no.52 of eISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC will host North east United FC. The Jamshedpur team consisting of Arvind S and Akash Babu, are now in the 3rd position in the league table with twelve points. On the other hand, the North East United FC team which consist of Mufaddal Burhanii and Emaad Jameel Ahmed, are now at the 6th position with ten points
The match will be streamed live on the youtube channel and Facebook page of The Bridge from 4.30 pm.
Next Story