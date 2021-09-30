Clutch - India's first web series based on esports to release tomorrow

India's first-ever web series based on esports and gaming, Clutch, is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. Produced by Dice Media, the series is expected to revolve around a five-member underdog esports team.

The series will have Vishal Vashishtha in the lead role with support from Ahsaas Channa, Saurabh Ghadge, Prateik Pachori and Tirth Joisher.

The trailer for the series was released on Monday, and the show is expected to be on the lines of a certain Arun returning to the esports scene after a gap of 7 years, with his own team.

Presented by game streaming platform Loco and Lenovo Legion, Clutch will be released on Dice Media's YouTube channel.



