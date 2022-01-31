Esports: Chemin crowned Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter Champion

The much feared Chemin Esports team has been crowned the champions of the recently conducted Free Fire Pro League 2021. Though they failed to register a single Booyah, their consistency meant that they clinched the crown by a margin of eight points.





Their star player Radhe Thakur also finished as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament with 15 kills in six matches, while Satwik took the third position in the list with 11 kills.

The fan favourite Total Gaming finished second in the tournament with 75 points, thanks to a stunning Booyah in the final match of the event. They rose from number six to number 2 due to this effort.

The Indian mobile esports giants GodLike finished third with 68 points, while Nigma Galaxy and TSM rounded off the top five with 61 and 59 points respectively.