Govt launches online games 'Azadi Quest' on India's freedom struggle

Union minister Anurag Thakur launched 'Azadi Quest'- a series of online games made to educate people about India's freedom struggle. This is a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign which was spearheaded by the central government prior to the country's 76th Independence day.

Union I & B Minister @ianuragthakur, during his keynote address at the launch event of '#AzadiQuest: A series of online games', announced that the winners shall be invited to share their experiences with @DDNewslive & @airnewsalerts.



Don't wait, download & play📲#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/pHrqSHMDkU — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) August 24, 2022

Zynga, a video game developer, whose Indian studio is based out of Bangalore, collaborated with the central government in order to produce the aforementioned games. The company debuted two games under the 'Azadi Quest' series, namely Azadi Quest: Match 3 and Azadi Quest: Heroes of Bharat.



The first game involves learning about key moments and freedom fighters from the independence movement which is done through fun and interesting gameplay. On the other hand, the second game is primarily a quiz game with 750 questions which is designed to educate the players on the heroes of India's independence struggle.

"These games are an effort to tap into the huge market of online gamers and to educate them through games. "In the past few years, India has risen to stand among the top five countries in the gaming sector," Thakur told IANS.