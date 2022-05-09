Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge — All you need to know, Prizepool, Registrations, Total Teams

NODWIN Gaming, one of the leading esports companies in the world, has teamed up with Activision, a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment, to bring back the premium esports tournament series for Call of Duty: Mobile – the Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge.

Commencing on May 17, 2022, the tournament series features a mega prize pool of INR 60 Lacs – the series' largest ever! It will also award top-performing players with COD Points – the free-to-play mobile shooter game's in-game currency – with more than 370,000 points (worth more than INR 50 Lacs) up for grabs.



Registrations opened on May 7, 2022, and will have a cap of 256 teams per qualifier. Teams will play single-elimination matches in Multiplayer and Battle Royale formats. The top 8 teams from each qualifier in the Battle Royale format will earn a spot in the grand finals. Similarly, the top 4 teams from each qualifier in the Multiplayer format will compete in the grand finals.

The Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge will see registered teams compete in the Battle Royale and Multiplayer formats across 2 seasons. Each season will have 2 stages – consisting of the qualifier finals, followed by the grand finale.



"We received a massive reception at the very first edition and we are up for the next one, which is bigger and better in every aspect. Our friends at Activision Blizzard have lent immense support to cultivate the Call of Duty: Mobile competitive esports scene in India, and we're proud to say that we have some of the best squads in the world right now. The Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge will give local players the platform to showcase and refine their skills on the national stage as they compete against the nation's best," said Akshat Rathee, MD & Founder, NODWIN Gaming.



Call of Duty: Mobile enjoyed one of the largest mobile game launches in history when it was released in 2019, garnering 270 million downloads within a year. It brought the fire and fury of the legendary Call of Duty franchise to mobile devices, bringing fans of the franchise and the mobile first-person-shooter genre alike access to its iconic characters, maps, and gameplay.



Head on to the official website to register and to check out all tournament details.



The latest season of Call of Duty: Mobile has taken the community by storm, literally. Season 4: Wild Dogs introduced sandstorms as a new map feature in the Battle Royale mode, amongst other content updates including new weapons, maps, operators, events, and Battle Pass. Check out the full details on the Call of Duty blog.