Esports: BMPS Season 1 Finals - Preview, Prize Pool, Schedule, Teams, When to Watch, Live Stream

All you need to know about the finals of Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Sesason 1.

Krafton announces roadmap for BGMI 2022 season (Source: DNA)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-08T17:36:27+05:30

After a league stage, a total of 16 out of 24 teams have made it to the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 Finals. The finals will be played from 9th June to 12th June 2022 with a total of 24 matches.

Here, we bring to you everything you need to know about BMPS Season 1 Finals.

Which teams will compete in BMPS Season 1 Finals?

A total of 16 teams will compete for the top prize in the BMPS Season 1 Finals. They are:

  1. OR Esports
  2. Team Soul
  3. Team XO
  4. Nigma Galaxy
  5. Global Esports
  6. Hyderabad Hydras
  7. 7sea Esports
  8. Hydra Official
  9. Enigma Gaming
  10. R Esports
  11. FS Esports
  12. Big Brother Esports
  13. Autobotz
  14. Team INS
  15. EsportswalaXWSF
  16. Team Kinetic


Which maps will be played in BMPS Finals?

The BMPS finals will be played across four maps - Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.

What is the Prize Pool for BMPS Finals?

The total prize pool for the BMPS Season 1 grand finals stands at INR 2 crore. This is how it is divided:

  • Winners: 75 lakhs
  • Runners Up: 35 lakhs
  • 3rd Place: 20 lakhs
  • 4th Place: 10 lakhs
  • 5th Place: 9 lakhs
  • 6th Place: 7.5 lakhs
  • 7th Place: 5 lakhs
  • 8th Place: 4 lakhs
  • 9th Place: 3 lakhs
  • 10th Place: 2.5 lakhs
  • 11th Place: 2.25 lakhs
  • 12th Place: 2 lakhs
  • 13th Place: 1.75 lakhs
  • 14th Place: 1.5 lakhs
  • 15th Place: 1.25 lakhs
  • 16th Place: 1 lakh

Besides, all these there are some extra rewards for Most Valuable Player (MVP), most finishes, lone survivor and rampage as well.

  • MVP: 2.5 lakhs
  • Most finishes: 2 lakhs
  • Lone Survivor: 1 lakh
  • Rampage: 1 lakh

Where to watch BMPS Final LIVE stream?

You can watch BMPS Final LIVE on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

