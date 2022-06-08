Esports: BMPS Season 1 Finals - Preview, Prize Pool, Schedule, Teams, When to Watch, Live Stream

After a league stage, a total of 16 out of 24 teams have made it to the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 Finals. The finals will be played from 9th June to 12th June 2022 with a total of 24 matches.

Here, we bring to you everything you need to know about BMPS Season 1 Finals.

Which teams will compete in BMPS Season 1 Finals?

A total of 16 teams will compete for the top prize in the BMPS Season 1 Finals. They are:

OR Esports Team Soul Team XO Nigma Galaxy Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras 7sea Esports Hydra Official Enigma Gaming R Esports FS Esports Big Brother Esports Autobotz Team INS EsportswalaXWSF Team Kinetic





Which maps will be played in BMPS Finals?



The BMPS finals will be played across four maps - Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.

What is the Prize Pool for BMPS Finals?

The total prize pool for the BMPS Season 1 grand finals stands at INR 2 crore. This is how it is divided:

Winners: 75 lakhs

Runners Up: 35 lakhs

3rd Place: 20 lakhs

4th Place: 10 lakhs

5th Place: 9 lakhs

6th Place: 7.5 lakhs

7th Place: 5 lakhs

8th Place: 4 lakhs

9th Place: 3 lakhs

10th Place: 2.5 lakhs

11th Place: 2.25 lakhs

12th Place: 2 lakhs

13th Place: 1.75 lakhs

14th Place: 1.5 lakhs

15th Place: 1.25 lakhs

16th Place: 1 lakh Besides, all these there are some extra rewards for Most Valuable Player (MVP), most finishes, lone survivor and rampage as well. MVP: 2.5 lakhs

Most finishes: 2 lakhs

Lone Survivor: 1 lakh

Rampage: 1 lakh

Where to watch BMPS Final LIVE stream?

You can watch BMPS Final LIVE on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India.