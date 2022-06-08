ESports
Esports: BMPS Season 1 Finals - Preview, Prize Pool, Schedule, Teams, When to Watch, Live Stream
All you need to know about the finals of Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Sesason 1.
After a league stage, a total of 16 out of 24 teams have made it to the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 Finals. The finals will be played from 9th June to 12th June 2022 with a total of 24 matches.
Here, we bring to you everything you need to know about BMPS Season 1 Finals.
Which teams will compete in BMPS Season 1 Finals?
A total of 16 teams will compete for the top prize in the BMPS Season 1 Finals. They are:
- OR Esports
- Team Soul
- Team XO
- Nigma Galaxy
- Global Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- 7sea Esports
- Hydra Official
- Enigma Gaming
- R Esports
- FS Esports
- Big Brother Esports
- Autobotz
- Team INS
- EsportswalaXWSF
- Team Kinetic
Which maps will be played in BMPS Finals?
The BMPS finals will be played across four maps - Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.
What is the Prize Pool for BMPS Finals?
The total prize pool for the BMPS Season 1 grand finals stands at INR 2 crore. This is how it is divided:
- Winners: 75 lakhs
- Runners Up: 35 lakhs
- 3rd Place: 20 lakhs
- 4th Place: 10 lakhs
- 5th Place: 9 lakhs
- 6th Place: 7.5 lakhs
- 7th Place: 5 lakhs
- 8th Place: 4 lakhs
- 9th Place: 3 lakhs
- 10th Place: 2.5 lakhs
- 11th Place: 2.25 lakhs
- 12th Place: 2 lakhs
- 13th Place: 1.75 lakhs
- 14th Place: 1.5 lakhs
- 15th Place: 1.25 lakhs
- 16th Place: 1 lakh
Besides, all these there are some extra rewards for Most Valuable Player (MVP), most finishes, lone survivor and rampage as well.
- MVP: 2.5 lakhs
- Most finishes: 2 lakhs
- Lone Survivor: 1 lakh
- Rampage: 1 lakh
Where to watch BMPS Final LIVE stream?
You can watch BMPS Final LIVE on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India.