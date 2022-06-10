Esports: BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals Day 1 - Points Standings, Total Chicken Dinners, Highest Kills, Total Points

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 Grand Finals kicked off on Thursday with the fan favourite Team Soul ruling the roost with two chicken dinners on Day 1.

League stage toppers OR Esports are not far behind, thanks to their incredible consistency, while Enigma, Global and FS Esports round up the top 5 after Day 1.

Take a look at the BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals Points Table:





Rank Team Matches Chicken Dinner Finish Points Position Points Total Points 1 Team Soul 6 2 41 40 81 2 OR Esports 6 0 25 46 71 3 Enigma Gaming 6 1 35 31 66 4 Global Esports 6 1 32 32 64 5 FS Esports 6 1 23 39 62 6 Hyderabad Hydras 6 1 29 19 48 7 Big Brother Esports 6 0 21 24 45 8 Team XO 6 0 21 24 45 9 Nigma Galaxy 6 0 19 20 39 10 EsportsWalaXWSF 6 0 13 24 37 11 7 Sea Esports 6 0 20 14 34 12 Autobotz Esports 6 0 11 20 31 13 Team INS 6 0 14 17 31 14 Hydra Official 6 0 15 12 27 15 R Esports 6 0 15 7 22 16 Team Kinetic 6 0 8 3 11



