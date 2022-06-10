CWG Begin In
Esports: BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals Day 1 - Points Standings, Total Chicken Dinners, Highest Kills, Total Points

Take a look at the Standings of BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals.

Krafton announces roadmap for BGMI 2022 season (Source: DNA)
 BGMI

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-10T10:57:29+05:30

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 Grand Finals kicked off on Thursday with the fan favourite Team Soul ruling the roost with two chicken dinners on Day 1.

League stage toppers OR Esports are not far behind, thanks to their incredible consistency, while Enigma, Global and FS Esports round up the top 5 after Day 1.

Take a look at the BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals Points Table:


Rank

Team

Matches

Chicken Dinner

Finish Points

Position Points

Total Points

1

Team Soul

6

2

41

40

81

2

OR Esports

6

0

25

46

71

3

Enigma Gaming

6

1

35

31

66

4

Global Esports

6

1

32

32

64

5

FS Esports

6

1

23

39

62

6

Hyderabad Hydras

6

1

29

19

48

7

Big Brother Esports

6

0

21

24

45

8

Team XO

6

0

21

24

45

9

Nigma Galaxy

6

0

19

20

39

10

EsportsWalaXWSF

6

0

13

24

37

11

7 Sea Esports

6

0

20

14

34

12

Autobotz Esports

6

0

11

20

31

13

Team INS

6

0

14

17

31

14

Hydra Official

6

0

15

12

27

15

R Esports

6

0

15

7

22

16

Team Kinetic

6

0

8

3

11


