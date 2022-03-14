Esports: BMOC 2022 Registrations Open - All you need to know, Dates, Prizepool, Format

The registrations for the first official BGMI esports tournament of 2022, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge (BMOC) 2022, has kicked off today. After a successful BGIS, where Skylightz Gaming emerged as champions, every team has been grinding day in and day out to snatch that throne from them.





As we wait for the BMOC 2022 to start, here we bring to you everything you need to know about this event:

How to register for BMOC 2022?

You can register for BMOC 2022 from the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The registrations are expected to be open till 27th March 2022. You should also be at least 16-year-old to register.

Who can register for BMOC 2022?

You can register for BMOC 2022 only if you have reached level 25 and Platinum V tier in your account.

What is the format of BMOC 2022?

The BMOC 2022 will start with in-game qualifiers, from which a total of 512 teams will make it to the first round. From the 512 teams, 256 will make it to the second round while only 64 will reach the third.

The 64 qualified teams will further be trimmed down to 24 and they will later compete with invited teams for direct entry to Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro League (BMPL) Season 1.

When will BMOC 2022 start?

The in-game qualifiers for BMOC 2022 is expected to start towards the end of March 2022.

