How the billion-dollar gaming industry is helping India in 2022

The gaming industry has been doing wonders all around the world thanks to the rapid penetration and affordability of smartphones that has given a boost to the industry.

According to a report published by Statista, Indian gaming industry's market value was around 90 billion INR in the financial year 2020. The same report predicted that the market value is expected to outreach 143 billion INR by 2022.

Furthermore, the findings of the study by Livemint shows that Covid-19 was another reason why gaming enthusiasts were latched to online gaming platforms. With no or less entertainment options available during lockdown, people of a specific age group (21-35) were inclined to look for entertainment and moneymaking option.

