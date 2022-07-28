BGMI removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian adaptation of the popular battle royale mobile game "PUBG Mobile."

It comes as a shock for all the BGMI lovers and the gaming community of India given the huge interest among the people.

Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India." — Manish Singh (@refsrc) July 28, 2022

There is no specific reason for the removal of the game and it might be reinstated back but as of now, the game is not on the play store.

One of the most popular games ever released for Indian players is BGMI. The game is so popular that it had a prime-time broadcast on national TV of its esports competition. The game's removal from the Play Store and App Store doesn't look well for Indian esports despite the event's enormous viewership.

More to follow...