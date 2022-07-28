Log In
BGMI removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store

The famous battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India popularly known as BGMI has been removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Krafton announces roadmap for BGMI 2022 season (Source: DNA)
The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-28T21:56:06+05:30

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian adaptation of the popular battle royale mobile game "PUBG Mobile."

BGMI removed from Play Store.

It comes as a shock for all the BGMI lovers and the gaming community of India given the huge interest among the people.

There is no specific reason for the removal of the game and it might be reinstated back but as of now, the game is not on the play store.

BGMI removed from Apple App Store.

One of the most popular games ever released for Indian players is BGMI. The game is so popular that it had a prime-time broadcast on national TV of its esports competition. The game's removal from the Play Store and App Store doesn't look well for Indian esports despite the event's enormous viewership.

More to follow...

