BGMI Master Series breaks viewership records, goes past Tennis and Football numbers

The NODWIN Gaming and Star Sports Network-powered, BGMI Masters Series has made quite an impression in the world of broadcast and viewership numbers. The competition, which started on 24th June, clocked in a massive 1.2 million impressions on the first day and collected 12.3 million views in the first eight days of broadcast on Star Sports 2.



The gaming extravaganza crossed the numbers accrued by worldwide popular sports events like the Australian Open, French Open, and the UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals. Apart from performing really well on television, the Masters Series cooped up a huge 53.9 million views between 24th June and 2nd July on digital platforms like Loco and Glance Live.

"NODWIN Gaming and Star Sports 2 took a huge leap of faith by broadcasting the BGMI Master Series on television. Our aim was to expand the esports audience and capitalise on the fact that esports has a huge potential to fulfill the entertainment fix of both gamers and non-gamers on primetime television.

We started off the tournament with just two partners and now we have seven sponsors on board, which include Swiggy, Hyundai, Spotify, Wings, and Gillette. The viewership on both linear and digital platforms has been phenomenal and we are excited to see the climax building up for the grand finale," said NODWIN Gaming MD and co-founder Akshat Rathee, as quoted in an Animation Xpress article. Another piece of statistics that is a huge stride towards popularizing esports in the country is that the competition's opening day reach was 290 percent of the UEFA Champion's League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, and 80 percent of the 2022 French Open final which featured Rafael Nadal.



